Keep the change: New downtown parking meters accept credit cards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is installing parking meters that accept credit cards as part of a trial run that will test out meters from at least two different vendors. After the trials conclude, the city will choose a vendor to replace all the meters downtown.

Twenty meters from one vendor were installed last week in the 100 block and 200 block of East Berry Street. Meters from a second vendor are set to be installed next week.

City Clerk Lana Keesling indicated that the city might choose to test a third vendor before moving forward with replacing the meters. The trial meters are provided to the city at no cost from the vendors.

The first round of meters set to be replaced this year on Berry Street will cost somewhere between $300,000 and $350,000.

A $170,000 profit from Fort Wayne Parking Enforcement will be used to cover a portion of those costs. For the rest, Keesling will ask the city council.

Keesling says Fort Wayne is behind the times when it comes to parking meters as they have previously only accepted coins.

As part of the effort to modernize downtown parking, there will also be an app where patrons can pay the meter without going back to their car.

With that effort, Keesling also indicated that there is a chance costs might go up. For now, parking is 50 cents for one hour.

Each vendor trial will last 60 days. The city will choose a vendor and begin replacing meters this summer.