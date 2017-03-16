Muncie, Delaware County forms coalition to end gun violence

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Muncie and Delaware County officials have formed a coalition to end gun violence in the area.

The Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2mwjZpq ) reports that Mayor Dennis Tyler, Police Chief Joe Winkle, Sheriff Ray Dudley and Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold announced the formation of The Mayor’s Council to End Gun Violence on Wednesday.

Tyler says the effort is an initiative to get illegal guns off the streets of Muncie. The group also wants to provide positive alternatives to violence and a safe community for all residents.

Tyler says the council will focus on creating summer jobs for people ages 16 to 24 and forming crisis intervention programs. It’ll also concentrate on fostering positive relations between the community and police.

Tyler says the effort won’t be successful “without everybody buying into it.”

