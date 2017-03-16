Grant Ave. home badly damaged by fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A two-story home on Grant Avenue was damaged after a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at 4:41 p.m. to 1323 Grant Avenue for a reported fire.

The first arriving crews found heavy flames at the back of the house. It took firefighters ten minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No one was found inside the home. However, a department report said pets were located but it’s unclear if they survived the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire sustained heavy fire damage and moderate smoke and water damage, according to FWFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.