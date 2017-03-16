Chemical reaction forces evacuation of South Bend plant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters say a chemical reaction that forced the evacuation of a South Bend adhesives plant didn’t produce toxic smoke.

The South Bend Fire Department was called Wednesday night to Royal Adhesives and Sealants following reports that an apparent explosion and chemical reaction was producing smoke inside the building.

Assistant fire chief Jim Luccki says the resulting smoke was an irritant to eyes and mucous membranes but not toxic. He says no one was injured.

The South Bend Tribune reports 20 to 25 workers who were in the plant were evacuated to a bus brought in to keep them warm until an all-clear was issued.

South Bend-based Royal Adhesives makes high-performance adhesives, sealants and polymer coatings for a wide variety of industries.

