Mad Ants nip Northern Arizona to end road trip

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (WANE) – The Mad Ants nipped Northern Arizona 123-122 on Wednesday night as Fort Wayne wrapped up a six-game road swing with a win over the Suns.

Tyler Hansbrough and Trey McKinney-Jones led the Mad Ants with 25 points apiece, with Hansbrough adding 12 rebounds.

Jordan Loyd and Marquis Teague each netted 18 points for Fort Wayne while Alex Poythress scored 16 and Travis Leslie 15.

Xavier Silas led the Suns with 29 points.

The Ants return home on Saturday when they host The Delaware 87ers at 7 p.m.