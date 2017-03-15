Senate panel guts House proposal on preschool education

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A House bill that would increase state funding to send poor kids to preschool was gutted in an Indiana Senate committee, setting up a clash between the two chambers.

The amended bill approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee sharply curtails a $10 million funding increase sought for the program by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The committee added in its place a provision that would increase new money for the program by just $3 million. The amended bill would also set aside $1 million for a new pilot program that would pay for an online preschool program that offers students 15-minute daily lessons.

The committee voted 8-1 on the bill, sending it to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

The House has yet to take up the Senate preschool funding bill.

