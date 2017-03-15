Mayor Henry’s NCAA tournament bracket crowns North Carolina

Related Coverage Bustin’ the Brackets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Wednesday championed the North Carolina Tar Heels in his first-ever NCAA Tournament bracket.

Henry filled out a large bracket at his office at Citizens Square on Wednesday. North Carolina rose to the top of the ladder over fellow Final Four players Duke, Florida St. and Louisville on the mayor’s bracket.

Henry said he was inspired to fill out a bracket for the first time for the fun of it.

“The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is a fun time of year, and we were inspired to celebrate March Madness with our own selection ceremony,” said Henry. “I wish every team, player and coach all the very best in this year’s tournament.”

The 2017 NCAA Tournament begins Thursday on WANE-TV.