Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier, Rays nearing $50 million deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the Tampa Bay Times a six-year, $50 million dollar contract extension between Kevin Kiermaier and the Tampa Bay Rays is almost a done deal.

According the newspaper no announcement from either side is expected to come over the next few days as Kiermaier will have to pass a physical and complete the necessary paperwork.

Kiermaier was slated to make just under $3 million this season and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

The Bishop Luers graduate has proven himself as one of the top defensive players in the game, winning back-to-back Gold Gloves in centerfield.

He also set career highs with 12 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 2016 – despite missing two months with a fractured left hand.

It has been an impressive rise for a player that was taken with the 941st pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, as the 31st-round selection has become one of the faces of the franchise in Tampa.