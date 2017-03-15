Indiana woman charged after infant suffers burns, fractures

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette woman faces battery and neglect charges that include allegations she burned her infant by holding the child under a hot shower.

A probable cause affidavit says doctors at an Indianapolis hospital found blistering burns to the face and upper torso of 18-year-old Danielle Nichole Hunt’s infant on March 5.

The affidavit says Hunt told officers she held the 3-month-old under a hot shower after the child’s dirty diaper leaked onto a bed.

The Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2m03y9z ) doctors also found the infant had numerous healing fractures to the vertebrae, leg bones, ribs and skull.

Hunt is being held on three counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of child neglect. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

