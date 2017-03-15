Homestead’s McLaughlin selected as finalist for Miss Indiana Basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Karissa McLaughlin is closing in on becoming basketball royalty as the Homestead guard is a finalist for Miss Indiana Basketball.

This honor comes just days after being selected as Gatorade’s Player of the Year in Indiana and also just weeks removed from leading the Spartans to the 4A State Championship over Pike at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The other two finalists are Gary West’s Dana Evans and Greenfield-Central’s Madison Wise.

The winner will be announced on April 27th at the Indiana Sports banquet.