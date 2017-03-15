Homestead grad Terrell shines at Western Michigan pro day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Zach Terrell proved why he was one of the top quarterback in college football last season at Western Michigan’s pro day in Kalmazoo on Wednesday.

Terrell, who led the Broncos to a 13-1 record and a trip to the Cotton Bowl, completed a reported 50-of-51 passes during pro day drills.

He also ran a 5.01 40-yard dash time.

Terrell, who did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine last month, is projected as a late-round draft pick or a free agent.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins on April 27.