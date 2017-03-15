Heritage grad Saalfrank named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana left-handed pitcher Andrew Saalfrank has been named the Big Ten Baseball Co-Freshman of the week, the league office announced on Monday. Saalfrank shares the honor with Maryland’s Tyler Blohm.

The Hoagland, Ind. native is IU’s second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree this season. Catcher and designated hitter Jake Matheny was recognized the first week of the season after his two-home run performance against Gonzaga in Surprise, Ariz. The last time IU had multiple Freshman of the Week honors in the same season was 2015, when Logan Sowers won it four times.

Saalfrank picked up the win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in his start on Sunday, posting a six-strikeout performance over the course of six innings and allowing just three hits. The win was the first of his career and the six strikeouts marked a career-high.

Next up for Indiana will be a four game series with the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, with the first game of the series slated for Thursday morning at 12:35 a.m. ET.