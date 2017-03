HONG KONG (AP) — The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting Wednesday. Economists expect that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

It would be only the Fed’s third rate hike in a decade, and analysts say it’s already priced into financial markets.

Higher rates would make the U.S. more attractive and could siphon away capital from emerging markets and weaken their currencies.