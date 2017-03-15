Butler police teaming up with OfferUp to provide safe place to exchange online purchases

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) Buying or selling something online can be a little unnerving when it comes to the point where you have to meet up, but the Butler Police Department is taking steps to make sure everyone knows there is a safe place to do just that.

“It’s extremely important for shoppers to utilize extreme caution when buying anything from a stranger off the internet,” police chief Jim Nichols said.

With more and more people turning to the internet to sell and buy everything from clothes to cars, the Butler Police Department doesn’t want any of its citizens making headlines.

“We already know that there have been numerous tragedies that have happened when a shopper has gone some place to meet a stranger,” Nichols said.

The department is teaming up with OfferUp, a popular online buying and selling site, to provide a safe place to meet.

“They’ve provided at no cost to us these signs right here that let our citizens know that this is a safe spot location,” Nichols said.

There’s a sign posted right by the front door of the department, letting people know it’s a safe place to meet and it’s sight of a camera.

“If an officer is on station they can come inside and conduct their transaction inside,” Nichols said. “They will be under constant camera surveillance 24 hours a day. If for some reason there is not an officer available we recommend that they carry out the transaction right in front of the police station.”

Nichols said it’s its just another way they are working to protect the people of Butler from becoming victims of crimes.

“We would much rather prevent a tragedy than have to respond to one,” Nichols said.

If you aren’t able to meet at the police department, Nichols said you should always pick a public place with people around to meet. He also said it’s a good idea to meet during the day.