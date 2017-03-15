70 pounds of pot found in toolbox following traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana State Police found 70 pounds of what’s believed to be marijuana after a trooper stopped a pickup truck for a traffic violation on I-70 Tuesday afternoon in central Indiana.

The trooper became suspicious of the North Carolina Driver and a search of the vehicle turned up the suspected pot, individually wrapped in two pound packages, inside a toolbox in the bed of the pickup.

Timothy Patrick Houghton was transported to the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center and incarcerated for Dealing Marijuana over 10 pounds, a Level 5 Felony and Possession of Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony.