Van Wert teen advances to national spelling bee – again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Van Wert County seventh grader will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. – again – after winning the area’s regional bee.

Una VanWynsberghe of Lincolnview Junior High School correctly spelled “rosalia” to win the 63rd Annual Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday at IPFW’s Rhinehart Music Center. The 13-year-old VanWynsberghe advanced over 15 other county spelling bee champions from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Aditya Vaidya, a sixth grader from Harrison Elementary School in Kosciusko County finished second in the Regional Bee.

This will be VanWynsberghe’s second trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She was eliminated during the oral spelling round of the Scripps bee last year.

Her trip to Washington will again be free after Saturday’s regional bee win. VanWynsberghe also received The Samuel Louis Sugarman award, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, a one-year Encyclopaedia Brittanica Online premium membership, and a $25 Amazon gift card.