Tips in 2 Indiana teens’ killings surge after grandad’s plea

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana authorities investigating the killings of two teenage girls say they are continuing to follow up on thousands of tips.

Authorities say police have interviewed more than 300 people in connection with the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams last month. State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said Tuesday that authorities have cleared more than 200 people who they received tips about as resembling a man seen in two grainy photos taken from one of the girl’s cellphones.

But Riley says work continues to determine if roughly another 100 people who investigators received tips about may have been involved. The girls vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

