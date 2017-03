FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers’ main focus this week is staying focused.

The Knights advanced to semi-state in 3A for the first time since 2009 and are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

Luers needed double-overtime to dispatch of Tipton in regional final on Saturday. They will face Twin Lakes on Saturday at 4 P.M. at Huntington North High School for a chance to go to Indy and the state title game next week.