Remembering the Flood of ’82 – 35 years later

Several viewers wrote in saying they helped with the sandbagging efforts during this flood. Here are a few more first-hand accounts from our viewers on Facebook.

Darryl says his apartment at 4th and Spy Run flooded.

Kevin says, “I was 8. Dad was on fire dept. Remember hauling sandbags with him from the Coliseum. Also remember getting tickets for Kings Island as a thank you.”

Scott shared, “I was 11 and I want to go sandbag but was not allowed to. We were fortunate enough to live in an area that wasn’t effected by it. But I remember it well!!!”

Leigh remembers, “I was 12 and lived on Packard and Indiana 3 blocks from st Mary’s river and we had sewage 3 feet high in our basement. Smelly.”