Northeast Indiana to be well represented at IFCA North/South All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dozen familiar faces from Highlight Zones past will be on display at the 51st annual IFCA North/South All-Star Game this summer.

The game will be held at North Central High School in Indianapolis on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

The roster have just been released with the North team included a number of local standouts:

J’Lyn Charlton (Bishop Luers)

Caleb Hankenson (Bellmont)

Dylan Hunley (East Noble)

Peterson Kerlegrand (Concordia)

Peter Morrison (Concordia)

Grant Purlee (Homestead)

Brandon Schoeneman (Adams Central)

Garrett Sutton (Garrett)

Ivan Upshaw (New Haven)

Nash Wood (Churubusco)

Money Woods (Snider)

Frank Yanko (Bishop Dwenger)

2017 IFCA North All-Star Team

2017 IFCA South All-Star Team