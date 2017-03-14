Komets waive defenseman Kyle Flemington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that defenseman Kyle Flemington has been placed on waivers.

Flemington, appearing in his second pro season, made his ECHL debut this year skating 19 games with Wheeling before Fort Wayne acquired him in a trade.

Flemington logged 18 games with the Komets scoring three assists, 26 penalty minutes and +4.

The Komets return to home action this Friday when the Tulsa Oilers visit for an 8pm faceoff. The Komets will complete the week with a 2pm faceoff at Brampton Sunday.