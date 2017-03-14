Donnelly to hold town hall in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) United States Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana will hold a town hall meeting in Muncie.

Donnelly will “update Hoosiers on his work and answer their questions” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at Emens Auditorium in Muncie. The meeting is free and open to the public.

“I’m the hired help,” Donnelly said, “and whether I’m traveling across the state, visiting businesses, or meeting with folks in various forums, I value every opportunity to hear from Hoosiers and answer their questions.”

Donnelly’s camp asked guests to refrain from bringing large signs or banners that would obstruct the view of other attendees.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Seating for the evening will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.