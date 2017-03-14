Delphi plans changes to trails after 2 girls’ killings

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Changes are in the works for a northern Indiana city’s trails system following the deaths of two teenage girls slain while hiking along one of those trails.

The changes planned for Delphi Historic Trails’ 10 miles of paths include trail-side cameras, police patrols and signs with information about trail safety.

David McCain is a member of the Trail Safety Task Force. He tells WISH-TV (http://bit.ly/2mke1IN ) the changes are a reflection of the public’s desire to “take back our trails” in the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

A 5-kilometer run on June 10 will serve as fundraiser for the trail changes.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found dead Feb. 14 in a wooded area near Delphi. They had vanished the day before during a hiking trip.

___

Information from: WISH-TV, http://www.wishtv.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.