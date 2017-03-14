Court docs: HIV infected man has unprotected sex with woman he met on Match.com

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Authorities in Kosciusko County arrested a man Monday after learning he had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman he met on Match.com under a false identity. He’s facing a felony charge of malicious mischief involving infected bodily fluids.

According to details in a court document filed Monday, the woman learned of Travis R. Spoor’s real identity after he left his wallet on her night stand. She also found out Spoor is HIV positive and she didn’t know that was the case when she had unprotected sex with him multiple times over the course of a week.

It’s not the first time Spoor has faced allegations of not informing sex partners of his medical condition, which is a legal requirement in Indiana.

The latest investigation began Sunday, March 12 when a an officer with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department took a report from the woman. She told the officer she had met Spoor on Match.com and that he had claimed his name was Ray Hildeman.

She spoke with Spoor for about two weeks before meeting him in person when he came to her Kosciusko County home on March 5. He ended up staying the entire week and during that time she says the two had unprotected sexual intercourse three times and Spoor never mentioned he had HIV.

On March 12, Spoor left after she told him he couldn’t stay any longer because her kids would be coming home. After he left, she found his wallet on her nightstand and when she looked at his license, she realized the man she’d been seeing wasn’t named Ray Hildeman. When interviewed a second time on Monday, the woman realized she had actually had unprotected sex four times with Spoor.

Later on Monday officers spoke with Spoor and he admitted to using a fake name on Match.com to meet the woman and that he hadn’t told her about having HIV before the two had sex.

Spoor also admitted he had signed a “duty to inform” form. That form was signed in 2013 and in 2015 he also signed a post-test counseling form from the Indiana State Department of Health indicating he is prohibited from engaging in sexual contact with anyone without first informing them of his HIV status.

His bond has been set at $251,000. A check of court records indicates a case against Spoor is pending in Allen County, with a trial scheduled for August 2017 involving felony malicious mischief charges related to infected bodily fluids.