Carroll’s Marty Beasley to coach Indiana All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll head coach Marty Beasley will get a chance to lead the best seniors in the state this summer.

Beasley has been selected as the head coach for the 2017 Indiana All-Stars.

The Indiana All-Stars will face the Kentucky All-Stars for two games in June. They’ll play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on June 10 and in Elizabethtown, Kent. on June 11.

Beasley just finished his 12th season at Carroll. His Charger teams are 177-107. He previously coached at Garrett for six seasons and has an overall record of 246-172 over 18 seasons as a head coach in Indiana.

Carroll went 13-10 this past season.