Bridge work on I-69 set to begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A project involving the improvement of several bridges on I-69 in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties is scheduled to begin on Monday according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, motorists can expect the interstate to be reduced to one lane in either direction between mile markers 325 and 335 (see map below) for concrete work through late spring.

Once concrete work has been completed, contractors will begin work on two DeKalb County bridges: I-69 over C.R. 48, 1.12 miles south of S.R. 8; and the I-69 bridge over the CSX Railroad, 1.02 miles south of S.R. 8.

During this phase, motorists will experience lane shifts to facilitate work on the northbound and southbound bridges. Bridge work is expected to continue through late summer.

After bridge rehabilitation has finished, asphalt resurfacing will begin between mile markers 330-335.

Additional bridge deck and joint maintenance is planned for the I-69 bridge over Vandolah Road in Allen County, the I-69 bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks in DeKalb County, as well as the I-69 bridges over Fox Lake Road and C.R. N 200 W in Steuben County.

The speed limit on I-69 within the project limits will be reduced to 55 mph, with a 45 mph speed limit when flashing speed limit signs are present.

Work on entire project is expected to be completed by late fall.

