Autopsy determines man found dead inside home was shot to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An autopsy conducted on the body of a man found dead in a home in the 400 block of Wiebke Street in Fort Wayne on the morning of Saturday, March 11 has determined his identity and cause of death, however the manner of death is pending.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, a resident of the home called 911 after finding Stanley J. Ostermeyer, 55, unresponsive at around 9:20 a.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the home located between Lafayette and Warsaw on the city’s near south side and Ostermeyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy concluded Wiebke died from gunshot wounds. However it’s not known how he was shot or by whom.

Police considered the death suspicious at the time and according to a news release from the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the case remains under investigation.