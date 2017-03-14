AP PHOTOS: Late-season storm stuns Northeast with snow, wind

A powerful nor’easter hit the Northeast on Tuesday after a largely uneventful winter, dropping up to 2 feet of snow in some places, grounding thousands of flights and leading to school and work closures along the coast.

Many people braved the wind-whipped snow and sleet as they schlepped down sidewalks in Boston and New York City and drove their horse and buggy in rural Pennsylvania. Snowplow drivers put in extra hours to keep the city streets passable and airport tarmacs cleared.

Some people even had fun with the weather. In Times Square, a couple of men played golf with a tennis ball at the virtually empty tourist attraction.

Here’s a gallery of images from the late-season storm.

Northeast Snow Storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People walk in the wind-driven snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) A gust of wind blows snow back at Roger Lane, a custodian at Yonkers Public School 17, as he clears a sidewalk in front of the school with a snow blower during a snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency Tuesday for all of New York's 62 counties, including New York City's five boroughs. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Snow plows work to keep the grounds clear at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A storm pounded the Northeast with more than a foot of snow in places Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a remarkably mild February had lulled people into thinking the worst of winter was over. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Yvonne Mouskourie, of Tom's River, N.J., makes herself comfortable after her morning flight to Florida was canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A storm pounded the Northeast with more than a foot of snow in places Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor after a remarkably mild February had lulled people into thinking the worst of winter was over. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A pedestrian crosses East Broadway during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) A man walks through a park in Baltimore, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as a winter storm moves through the region. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) A couple walks in the street during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A man crosses South Broad Street in view of City Hall during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)