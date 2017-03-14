Amber Alert issued as police search for infant abducted by father

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio as police search for a 10-month-old boy reportedly abducted by his “armed and dangerous” father.

Winston Ramey is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered in danger.

Police believe Ramey was taken by his father, 27-year-old James Ramey. James Ramey is described as a white man, 6-feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Media outlets in Ohio report that James Ramey is also a suspect in a shooting in Delta, Ohio.

Officials are searching for a black 2006 Chrysler Town and County minivan, with Ohio plate FRX4034.

If you see the child or the suspect, call 911.