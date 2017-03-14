Amber Alert issued as police search for infant abducted by father

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Ohio as police search for a 10-month-old boy reportedly abducted by his “armed and dangerous” father.

Winston Ramey is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered in danger.

Winston Ramey (left) and James Ramey (right) are pictured

Police believe Ramey was taken by his father, 27-year-old James Ramey. James Ramey is described as a white man, 6-feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Media outlets in Ohio report that James Ramey is also a suspect in a shooting in Delta, Ohio.

Officials are searching for a black 2006 Chrysler Town and County minivan, with Ohio plate FRX4034.

If you see the child or the suspect, call 911.

