SUV rolls down embankment, woman seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Weather appears to be a factor in a crash Monday night that left a woman in serious to critical condition.

Police were called to the 2300 block of S. Hadley Road around 7:15. An SUV had left the road and gone down an embankment. Medics took her to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was northbound on Hadley Road when she hit the guardrail on the west side of the road, spun sideways, went off the east side of the road and down an embankment. It rolled onto its side, hit a large tree, and then came back down on all four tires. No other vehicles were involved.