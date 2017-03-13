Skyline Chili to open in north Fort Wayne

Related Coverage Skyline Chili to open location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than a year after it announced plans to come to Fort Wayne, Skyline Chili has secured a location.

The Cincinnati-based fast food eatery famous for its chili dogs will open this summer at 4037 Ice Way, off Lima Road near the SportONE Icehouse and Fieldhouse. The space, announced Monday in a release from Skyline Chili, will seat more than 70 guests and include a drive-thru as as anchor to a to-be-built strip mall.

Skyline Chili announced in March 2016 plans to open one of its quick-service restaurants in Fort Wayne by the end of the year. It’s not clear why the development was delayed, but would appear to be destined now.

The restaurant will be owned by Jeff Grothouse, Skyline Chili said.

“For more than three decades, my family and I have spent time in Fort Wayne to enjoy the great shopping, dining and sporting events that the city offers,” said Grothouse. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring Skyline Chili to the members of this community and introduce people to the unique and delicious flavor of our signature Coneys and Ways.”