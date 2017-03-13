Police: Air bags, seat belts save driver’s life

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) A woman had to be extricated from her 1996 Ford Crown Victoria Monday morning after she lost control and hit a semi on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police believe her life may have been saved because she was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbags properly deployed.

The crash took place at about 8 a.m. when the woman changed lanes and had to brake after the vehicle in front of her slowed down. She lost control and her car slammed into the trailer of a semi that was also traveling on the interstate. The driver’s side of the car and the hood ended up being lodged under the trailer.

After being extricated, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.