Overnight attic fire damages home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An overnight fire damaged a small Summit City home.

Fire crews were called to a house in the 1600 block of E. Paulding Road around 12:30 Monday morning.

Two people inside the home were able to get outside of the house safely before firefighters got to the house.

Once on scene, it took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire out.

According to a FWFD Battalion Chief, the fire started in the attic of the home. The cause is under investigation.

The fire caused moderate fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

E. Paulding Road was closed while crews were on scene. They left the home around 2:00 a.m.