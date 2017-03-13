Interim US attorney for northern Indiana named

Related Coverage U.S. attorney for northern Indiana resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana has named a new acting U.S. Attorney after its longtime chief resigned last week.

Clifford D. Johnson replaces David Capp, who resigned Friday after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of the federal prosecutors who had been appointed by the Obama Administration. Johnson, the northern district’s First Assistant since August 2007, was promoted through rules included in the Vacancies Reform Act.

Capp, who served in the U.S. Attorney’s office for 31 years, said he planned to retire later in 2017 but the forced resignation expedited the process. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the change at the top will not impact ongoing investigations.

“All cases that were in the hopper will remain in the hopper and we look forward to continued cooperation with our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” spokesman Ryan Holmes said.

Johnson joined the U.S. Attorney’s office as a Civil Assistant United States Attorney in January 1986. He served as the office’s Civil Division Chief before moving on to First Assistant. He also worked as a trial attorney in the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

Johnson earned his B.A. degree from Valparaiso University in May 1976 and his law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in May 1980.

U.S. attorneys serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer and are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil cases involving the U.S. government.

U.S. attorneys are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. There’s no word when, or if, a new U.S. Attorney for the northern district will be chosen.