Missing dog’s owner rents Indiana billboard asking for help

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A Florida woman whose dog vanished during a trip to northern Indiana has rented a billboard in hopes of finding her lost pet.

Leigh Bowden of Pace, Florida, rented the billboard in Elkhart, Indiana, following a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $450.

The sign near the Indiana Toll Road seeks information on the whereabouts of Bowden’s beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Toot.

Bowden tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2ngKX9a ) she hopes the sign spurs Toot’s return or information on his whereabouts.

Bowden and her trucker husband were staying at an Elkhart hotel in early February when someone opened their hotel room’s door while they were out and Toot escaped.

Hotel surveillance video appears to show someone inside a car in the parking lot stop, grab Toot and drive away.

