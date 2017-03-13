Mastodons ready for in-state rival Ball State at CIT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne men’s basketball program has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2017 CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT). The Mastodons will host Ball State on Wednesday (March 15) at 7 p.m. ET on campus at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center in a first round contest.

Fort Wayne is making its fourth-straight postseason tournament appearance. The Mastodons played in the 2016 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) after playing in the CIT in 2014 and 2015.

Fort Wayne enters Wednesday’s contest with a 19-12 record. Ball State is 21-12. This will be the fifth all-time meeting with Ball State and the first since 2008.

The CIT, now in its eighth season, features a field of 32 teams with all games played at campus sites. There is no pre-determined bracket for the event. In an effort to ensure geographic stability, future round opponents are determined after the results of previous rounds.