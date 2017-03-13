Man hit by car, killed while crossing I-69

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Grabill man was hit by a car and killed while walking on I-69 in Steuben County around 8:30 Sunday night.

According to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year old Dustin Crites was driving north on I-69 at the 344 mile marker, near W 500 S, when his vehicle became disabled. He apparently pulled over and called a relative for help, before getting out of the vehicle and crossing I-69 on foot.

An Angola woman driving south hit Crites. He was pronounced dead at the scene, a result of blunt force trauma.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, but it’s not clear which person may have been affected.

The crash remains under investigation.