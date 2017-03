ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A fire at Greatbatch Medical sent fire crews to the Kroemer Road facility around 12:45 Monday morning.

Washington Township and Arcola firefighters responded to the call at the building in the 4500 block of Kroemer Rd.

Fire officials at the scene told NewsChannel 15 at the scene a machine fire was to blame. It was out within a few minutes.

No injuries reported.