Indiana unemployment rate remains steady at 4 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate remained steady at 4 percent in January even though the state had a small jump in people seeking jobs.

Figures released Monday by the state Department of Workforce Development show Indiana’s jobless mark remained the same as December’s rate and was at least a percentage point lower than any of the surrounding states.

The agency says Indiana’s workforce grew slightly for January to more than 3.3 million people. Federal figures show about 133,000 people were looking for jobs in Indiana that month.

Indiana’s jobless rate is at its lowest point since 2001 and is lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent for January.

