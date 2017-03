DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A horse escaped and ran down I-69 sound bound after a hauler involved crash in DeKalb County Monday evening.

DeKalb County dispatch confirmed that officers were still working at the scene around the 321-mile marker on I-69 south bound at 8:30 p.m.

No other information is known at this time. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department indicated more information would be made available later this evening.