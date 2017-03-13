Fremont woman killed when car slides off snowy road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fremont woman was killed early Monday after her vehicle slid off a Steuben County roadway and slammed into a pair of trees.

Police were called just after 8 a.m. Monday to a stretch of C.R. 750 N. east of C.R. 700 E on a report of a crash there. According to a Steuben County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies arrived to find a red 2005 Toyota Matrix off the south side of the road, and 40-year-old Alicia Christine Treat dead of blunt force trauma inside.

Investigators believe Treat was headed eastbound on 750 N. when she lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered roadway and veered off the roadway. The vehicle hit two trees on its driver’s side, police said.

Treat was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle’s airbags deployed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.