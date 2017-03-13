Driver arrested on meth possession charge

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County arrested a Howe man on meth possession charges Friday.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a beige Chevrolet truck along C.R. 250 E south of C.R. 700 N, near Cedar Lake and the Indiana Toll Road. The deputy found the driver – Brett Maskow of Howe – had a suspended driver’s license.

The deputy then found Maskow had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

Maskow was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of Driving While Suspended Prior and Possession of Paraphernalia, and felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. He was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.