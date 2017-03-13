DeKalb students enjoy a snow day

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – School is out for Conner Smith and Aaron Albright, both seniors at DeKalb. “We have what they call eLearning days and we have four of them but we used all four of those. So now we have to go what would have been our first day of spring break for an extra day of school,” Albright said. “It’s unfortunate but we’ll be there. What’s one more day of school?” Smith said.

Monday the two decided to shovel the sidewalk outside of Aaron’s mom’s business. A neighbor asked if he could pay them to move the shovels his way but they said no need. “Oh, it just doesn’t take much time. Just pay it forward kind of thing,” Smith said. “It’s the right thing to do to help people,” Albright said.

And they haven’t had to do it much. With the warm winter we’ve seen, they’ve hardly put a shovel to use. “It’s been pretty moody. Like it was 70 degrees a week and a half ago then today we’re getting a snow storm on March 13th. So it’s just kind of mind blowing,” Albright said. Smith said it’s ‘very Indiana- just back and forth. Snow never stays very long.

Aaron and Conner differ on their opinions of the snow, but agree on the excitement for what’s ahead Senior spring break is just around the corner. “I want to say enjoy the snow. We haven’t had very much this year so get out and play in the snow while you can.”