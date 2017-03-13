Crews battle house fire in Leo-Cedarville



LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A family escaped an early morning house fire in Leo-Cedarville that drew several fire departments.

Firefightes were called around 8 a.m. Monday to a home near the intersection of Walnut and Manning streets in Leo. Six area fire departments were called to the blaze, including crews from Woodburn, St. Joe Township and Huntertown were among the departments on the scene. Officials told NewsChannel 15 that water had to be pooled in with tankers because the neighborhood lacked fire hydrants.

The family escaped before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained extreme fire damage to the master bedroom and another room, and an attic and the roof were destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An arson team was on the scene to investigate.