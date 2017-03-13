Colts sign Margus Hunt, Brian Schwenke

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) looks to pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Margus Hunt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more free agents — defensive end Margus Hunt and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke.
Terms of the deals were not immediately available.
Hunt was Cincinnati’s second-round pick in 2013 and played in 44 games, with 26 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and three passes defensed. The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt also blocked three kicks. He becomes the fourth defensive free agent Indy has signed since Thursday.
General manager Chris Ballard also made a rare play on the offensive side by signing Schwenke, a 6-3, 315-pound center-guard. He was Tennessee’s fourth-round pick in 2013 and made 28 starts in four seasons.

