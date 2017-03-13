Americans to wage $10.4 billion on March Madness

WASHINGTON, DC (WANE) – Just days before the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off, the American Gaming Association is estimating that Americans will wager $10.4 billion on March Madness.

The 67-game March Madness basketball tournament begins Tuesday, with many games taking place during the day.

According to the AGA, the number marks a 13 percent increase over last year’s estimated $9.2 billion wagered.

Of the $10.4 billion that will be wagered, only $295 million – or 3 percent – will be wagered legally through Nevada sports books. The AGA indicated that the remaining $10.1 billion will be spent on illegal offshore websites or through bookies.

Americans annually bet at least $150 billion a year on sports illegally. The AGA says this is due to the 1992 federal prohibition on sports betting outside of Nevada.

Each year ahead of the tournament:

40 million people fill out roughly 70 million brackets;

Average person completes nearly two brackets;

Average bet per bracket totals $29;

Half of all March Madness viewers have filled out a bracket at least once in their lifetime; and

Research shows those who fill out brackets online or through mobile applications are more likely to watch March Madness games.