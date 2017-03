FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Spring Job Fair will bring 40 companies looking for employees to the city Tuesday.

The 40 companies are looking to positions of all sorts including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and factory related.

The 2017 Fort Wayne Spring Job Fair runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SportONE Fieldhouse, located at 3946 Ice Way Drive.

For more details on the event and to see the list of employers who will attend, visit Fort Wayne Job Fair.