3/13 Associated Press Men’s Basketball Poll

Villanova, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college basketball poll of the season.
The Wildcats (31-3) were a runaway choice Monday, receiving 59 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel.
Gonzaga (32-1), which received the other six first-place votes, and Kansas, two No. 1 seeds for the tournament, were second and third, but the poll and the selection committee disagreed on the fourth No. 1.
Arizona was fourth in the poll, while North Carolina, the fourth No. 1 seed, was ranked fifth.
Kentucky was sixth, followed by Duke, UCLA, Oregon and Louisville.
This was Villanova’s eighth week as No. 1 this season. Fifteen teams were ranked the entire season, with Villanova and Kansas the only two who spent the entire season in the top 10.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2016-17 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record        Pts    Pvs
1.  Villanova  (59)            31-3      1,619      2
2.  Gonzaga  (6)                  32-1      1,520      4
3.  Kansas                            28-4      1,479      1
4.  Arizona                          30-4      1,427      7
5.  Kentucky                        29-5      1,276      8
6.  North  Carolina            27-7      1,256      6
7.  Duke                                27-8      1,251    14
8.  UCLA                                29-4      1,208      3
9.  Oregon                            29-5      1,196      5
10.  Louisville                    24-8          983    10
11.  SMU                                  30-4          953    12
12.  Baylor                            25-7          861      9
13.  West  Virginia              26-8          844    11
14.  Notre  Dame                    25-9          684    22
15.  Purdue                            25-7          654    13
16.  Florida  St.                  25-8          570    16
17.  Iowa  St.                        23-10          562    23
18.  Cincinnati                    29-5          522    15
19.  Wichita  St.                  30-4          438    20
20.  Florida                          24-8          390    17
21.  Butler                            23-8          361    18
22.  Saint  Mary’s  (Cal)28-4          305    19
23.  Michigan                        24-11          254      –
24.  Virginia                        22-10          240    21
25.  Wisconsin                      25-9          153    24
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 37, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Iowa 8, Princeton 5, Nevada 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1, VCU 1.

