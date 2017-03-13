3/13 Associated Press Men’s Basketball Poll

Villanova, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college basketball poll of the season.

The Wildcats (31-3) were a runaway choice Monday, receiving 59 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel.

Gonzaga (32-1), which received the other six first-place votes, and Kansas, two No. 1 seeds for the tournament, were second and third, but the poll and the selection committee disagreed on the fourth No. 1.

Arizona was fourth in the poll, while North Carolina, the fourth No. 1 seed, was ranked fifth.

Kentucky was sixth, followed by Duke, UCLA, Oregon and Louisville.

This was Villanova’s eighth week as No. 1 this season. Fifteen teams were ranked the entire season, with Villanova and Kansas the only two who spent the entire season in the top 10.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ final 2016-17 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Villanova (59) 31-3 1,619 2

2. Gonzaga (6) 32-1 1,520 4

3. Kansas 28-4 1,479 1

4. Arizona 30-4 1,427 7

5. Kentucky 29-5 1,276 8

6. North Carolina 27-7 1,256 6

7. Duke 27-8 1,251 14

8. UCLA 29-4 1,208 3

9. Oregon 29-5 1,196 5

10. Louisville 24-8 983 10

11. SMU 30-4 953 12

12. Baylor 25-7 861 9

13. West Virginia 26-8 844 11

14. Notre Dame 25-9 684 22

15. Purdue 25-7 654 13

16. Florida St. 25-8 570 16

17. Iowa St. 23-10 562 23

18. Cincinnati 29-5 522 15

19. Wichita St. 30-4 438 20

20. Florida 24-8 390 17

21. Butler 23-8 361 18

22. Saint Mary’s (Cal)28-4 305 19

23. Michigan 24-11 254 –

24. Virginia 22-10 240 21

25. Wisconsin 25-9 153 24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 37, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Iowa 8, Princeton 5, Nevada 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1, VCU 1.