Wintertime utility energy rule set to expire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A wintertime rule that prevents utilities from cutting the power to low-income customers who don’t pay their bill is set to end for the year.

Energy utility Vectren, which provides power across large swaths of Indiana, says the wintertime rule will expire on March 15.

The company said in a news release that there are a number of financing options for customers who have trouble paying their bill.

Those options include state and federal energy assistance programs, payment plans and home weatherization programs that improve efficiency.

Customers who have received disconnect notices or need payment assistance are urged to contact Vectren in order to avoid having their power cut.