Purdue earns No. 4 seed, Notre Dame gets No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s almost time to cue up ‘One Shining Moment.’

Despite their early exit from their conference tournament, Purdue earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They are placed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 13 Vermont on Thursday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. No. 5 Iowa Stae and No. 12 Nevada are on the adjacent bracket. Times are still yet to be announced.

Notre Dame takes a No. 5 seed in the West Region and will face No. 12 Princeton out of the Ivy League. That game is scheduled for Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

The state of Indiana will be well represented in Milwaukee as No. 4 Butler will take on No. 13 Winthrop in the opening round of the South Region there.